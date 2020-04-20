Isolated storms tonight. Sunny and mild tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are tracking a couple of isolated storms this evening. A few of these storms have been severe to our west and there is a slight chance one storm could produce gusty winds and small hail. Outside the storms temperatures are very mild. Readings will fall into the 50s by midnight.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs will range from the lower 60s north to near 70 southwest.
Rain chances will increase for the end of the week. A storm system will move to our south bringing a chance of showers and isolated storms on Wednesday. Rain will continue for our Thursday as the storm system exits the area. Friday we will monitor a low pressure to our north that may allow a few storms to develop.
