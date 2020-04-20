Ill. to receive $108 million for emergency education grants

“Over the last month, Illinois’ schools have stepped up and faced the many challenges of COVID-19 with focus on caring for students and communities. This federal funding will help students access resources and support to enhance remote learning, support teachers in developing their remote instruction skills, and assist schools in continuing to provide meals to children and communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I thank Senator Durbin, Senator Duckworth and our congressional delegation for all their hard work. I remain committed to working alongside them as we seek additional relief for communities across Illinois.”