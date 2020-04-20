Ill. to receive $108 million for emergency education grants

WASHINGTON (KFVS) -U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced that Illinois will receive $108,497,757 in federal funding to ensure education continues for students of all ages impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) is a flexible emergency block grant designed to allow governors to decide how best to meet the needs of students, schools, postsecondary institutions, and other education-related organizations.
“Over the last month, Illinois’ schools have stepped up and faced the many challenges of COVID-19 with focus on caring for students and communities. This federal funding will help students access resources and support to enhance remote learning, support teachers in developing their remote instruction skills, and assist schools in continuing to provide meals to children and communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I thank Senator Durbin, Senator Duckworth and our congressional delegation for all their hard work. I remain committed to working alongside them as we seek additional relief for communities across Illinois.”
The CARES Act set aside nearly $3 billion for the GEER Fund, which governors can use at their discretion to support a wide range of educational needs.
GEER was part of more then $30 billion in funding provided to education through the CARES Act.
