Ill. man died on Reelfoot Lake while fishing

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - An Illinois man died on Reelfoot Lake on Sunday while fishing.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, they responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on the lake around 3:30 p.m.
They say an aluminum boat owned by David Blue, 63, of Mascoutah, Ill., was found without any occupants near Grassy Island boat ramp.
Wildlife officers searched for the missing boater and say the body was found a few hours after he went missing.
According to TWRA, Blue was not wearing a life jacket.
