Ill. man died on Reelfoot Lake while fishing

Ill. man died on Reelfoot Lake while fishing
An Illinois man drowned on Reelfoot Lake on Sunday while fishing. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Amber Ruch | April 20, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 1:51 PM

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - An Illinois man died on Reelfoot Lake on Sunday while fishing.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, they responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on the lake around 3:30 p.m.

They say an aluminum boat owned by David Blue, 63, of Mascoutah, Ill., was found without any occupants near Grassy Island boat ramp.

Wildlife officers searched for the missing boater and say the body was found a few hours after he went missing.

According to TWRA, Blue was not wearing a life jacket.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.