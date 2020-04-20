Helicopter to replace old antenna on top of KFVS tower

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A large construction helicopter will replace the current antenna from the top of the KFVS tower, north of Egypt Mills.
The helicopter, a Sikorsky S-64F, will remove the old antenna and replace it with a new antenna. It’s scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, and is expected to last, at the most, 45 minutes.
KFVS will remain on the air during the switch.
We are currently operating on a side-mounted antenna. The antenna that is being removed was turned off on Sunday, April 19.
The new antenna will go live in June.
Until we power on the new antenna, our over-the-air coverage area is a bit smaller than normal.
The antenna switch was mandated by the Federal Government under the “repack” provision. It is a way of re-allocating broadcast frequencies so cell and other users would have more space.
You can watch our newscasts live and replayed on the KFVS News app, KFVS First Alert weather app and various other streaming services. Click here for more information.
The KFVS tower is located north of Egypt Mills in Cape Girardeau County.
The tower is 1,677 feet high. Built in 1960, at the time of its construction, it was the tallest structure in the world.
In 1962, another television station tower (WTVM) replaced it as the tallest.
The tower crew changing out the antenna is based in Dallas, Texas, with other crew members from across the US.
