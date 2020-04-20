Heartland distillery makes hand sanitizer

SIKETSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Have you look all around for some hand sanitizer, but came up short? Well, you might be in luck. A Heartland distillery is making a new kind of alcohol.
“If I can, if I can do something that helps, absolutely,” said Matt Heckemeyer, owner of Sugar Mill Distillery.
That’s exactly what Heckemeyer is doing.
“Well we are making hand sanitizer. Trying to do our part to help fight the coronavirus,” he said.
Heckemeyer said it all started five weeks ago, but what sounds like an easy task for a distillery hasn’t been so smooth.
“Everybody says ‘well why don’t you just get the bottles here.’ Well nobodies making bottles right now. ‘well just get the alcohol,’ you don’t just get the alcohol. The hardest part is putting it all together,” he said.
Heckemeyer said since he is in the alcohol business, he used his contacts and asked for help.
“Boy they jumped through some hoops and we have some bottles not as many as I like and they literally just come in the door as fast as they come in the door we fill them and they go right back out,” he said.
Heckemeyer’s hand sanitizer might be a little different from what you’re used to. Normally it has a gel like consistency, but now all products are easy to come by, so his is more like a liquid.
“You can’t get the gel, it’s just literally, you call them all day and they are like ‘sorry Matt, we just don’t have it,'" he said.
Heckemeyer said it’s just as effective as the kind you’d get at the store.
“It certainly does the job, there’s no question about that,”he said.
He said with all the other items Sugar Mill Distillery makes; hand sanitizer is now added to the list too.
"We will continue to do this; this is something were not going to just get into then get out. We will probably make hand sanitizer forever now."
If you are in need of hand sanitizer you can find Heckemeyer’s brand “HEX Hand Sanitizer” at Food Giant.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.