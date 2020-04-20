Gov. Beshear creates Long-Term Care Task Force

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A Long-Term Care Task Force has been created in Kentucky to help protect those most at risk for COVID-19 and healthcare workers who serve them.
According to Governor Andy Beshear, the new task force is partnering with outside agencies to increase prevention of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) across the state.
A state healthcare leader said he takes this mission to heart.
“This is personal. One of the deaths reported was a friend. This is a beautiful, wonderful person we have lost,” said Eric Friedlander, acting secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. “This is personal and it should be personal to us all. Long-term care facilities are our biggest challenge. These places are most at risk. Infection control is our number one area of focus, and this is a task force comprised of people who want to get things done.”
On Sunday, April 19, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 2,960 COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths in Kentucky.
Beshear is expected to give his next update on where Kentucky stands in the COVID-19 crisis at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 20.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.