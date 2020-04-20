Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois honors volunteers

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KFVS) -The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are honoring their volunteers this week.
April 19-25 is National Volunteer Week and it offers the occasion to bring important attention to the contributions of volunteers and their service provided to the communities they serve.
Girl Scouts of the USA has over 750,000 volunteers nationally and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has over 3500 volunteers regionally.
Volunteers continue to have an impact on girls’ lives within the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSOFSI) movement.
When volunteers take the lead, girls discover that they too can take on leadership roles and change the world.
Additionally, every year on April 22—Girl Scout Leader’s Day—Girl Scouts gives extra kudos.
Each year Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois honors their most accomplished volunteers at an annual Adult Awards Ceremony.
The ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns but that didn’t stop the organization from wanting to honor its best and brightest.
“All of our volunteers’ sacrifices and their hard work do not go unnoticed. I am in awe of each of them," said Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois CEO Loretta Graham. "I respect them, and on behalf of our entire council, I am grateful for their heartfelt giving of themselves in the service to the girls of this council. Thank you so much, volunteers.”
Visit GSofSI’s Facebook page for details regarding a spirit week.
The full list of this year’s honorees can be found on their website.
