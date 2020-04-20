Businesses come together to offer free gas in Scott City to those in need

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A few businesses across the Heartland came together on Monday afternoon, April 20 in an effort to help those in need with free gas.
People rushed to the KP gas station in Scott City for $20-worth, thanks to business owner Kenny Pope.
“Everybody that comes in today is getting free gas," he said.
Pope, the owner of Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel said, “I decided to get a couple of the local business together. Amick Burnett funeral home, KP gas station and Twin Cities Auto has teamed up to give away a little over $3,000 worth of gas today."
That’s enough to help out more than 300 cars.
O’shea Lewis said he now needs a helping hand after taking the time to help others.
“Soon as I got my Covid-19 stimulus check, I actually gave 60 bucks out because I didn’t need it at the time, but now I do. And thank God it’s actually coming back to me," Lewis said.
He said he believes it’s times like these that helps him appreciate the people who can step up and help others.
The free gas lasted throughout the day and may happen again, later in the summer.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.