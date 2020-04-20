Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 1 new COVID-19 case in region

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in its region. (Source: Stock Image/ Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | April 20, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 3:46 PM

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in its region.

The case is a man in his 20s from Williamson County. They say he likely acquired the virus through a correctional facility setting. He is home in isolation.

As of Monday, April 20, there are a total of 17 lab-confirmed positives in Williamson County and six lab-confirmed positives in Franklin County. Of these positive cases, six have recovered in Williamson County and two have recovered in Franklin County.

