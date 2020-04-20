First Alert: Mild morning with patchy fog; Pop-up storms late afternoon

(KFVS) - It is a mild morning with temperatures in the 40s, but patchy fog could impact travel.
Most of the day will be sunny. Cloud cover starts to increase by the afternoon.
Pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon. Some storms could be severe. The main threat is heavy downpours, strong winds and small hail.
Highs today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tuesday will be windy, but dry and sunny.
More rain and storms are back in the forecast later this week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.