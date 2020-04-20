Cape Girardeau County launches stay at home campaign

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Who do you stay home for?
That's the question Cape Girardeau County leaders are asking as a part of a new social media campaign.
“We’re just doing whatever we can to flatten that curve and keep our community going,” Jessica Sexton said, the public information specialist for the City of Cape Girardeau.
The campaign's mission is to motivate people to continue taking care of one another and supporting their neighbors.
People are encouraged to post signs on social media of who they are staying home for amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I have family members who are over 65,” Sexton said. “I have had a niece who has had some medical issues, you know, myself has had some medical issues over the years so it’s nothing for me to just stay home for a little while to make sure everybody’s safe.”
Sexton said the key is reminding people that they are not alone.
"We're just going to keep riding it out," Sexton said. "We're going to ride it out together. And we're going to make sure we are still visible even if we are behind closed doors."
CLICK HERE for a sign to fill out who you’re staying at home.
To share it make sure your post is set to public and use the hashtags #IStayHomeFor and #CapeCountyStrong. You can also tag @cityofcape.
