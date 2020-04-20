Buchheit spreads protection during pandemic

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) -Buchheit of Jackson recently donated 380 N95 masks to the Jackson community.
Jay Stafford, Buchheit of Jackson Store Manager donated 160 N95 masks each to both the Jackson Fire Department and Jackson Police Department on April 10.
In addition, he donated 60 of N95 masks to the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau on April 14.
Buchheit has made donations from each of their locations to local organizations who are in need of the supplies like gloves and N95 masks.
Buchheit retail stores have made the following adjustments to ensure the safety of their customers and team members due to the introduction of COVID-19 into the United States:
- Buchheit has scheduled additional team members to more frequently clean and disinfect commonly touched areas like shopping carts, checkouts, and restrooms.
- They have suspended the free popcorn in their stores to help prevent the spread of the virus.
- Buchheit is working diligently with suppliers to remain in stock on items that customers are needing especially pet food, livestock feed, garden products, and cleaning supplies.
- They are encouraging customers to leave their pets at home while shopping at their stores. Service animals are still welcome.
- Recently, Buchheit has implemented Online Pick-Up to further encourage social distancing. They are encouraging customers to shop online at buchheits.com.
“All of the steps we’ve taken are necessary to protect our team members and our shoppers in our communities,” said Tim Buchheit, CEO of Buchheit, Inc. “But we can do more. We have decided to donate supplies like gloves and N95 masks to the protectors and medical members of the community who are on the front lines for us during this pandemic.”
