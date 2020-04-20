Ballard Co. receives emergency aid for road damaged by flash flooding

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Ballard County Fiscal Court will receive $5,440 in county road aid emergency funds for damage caused by flash flooding on March 21.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the funds are to repair a culvert severely damaged on Bondurant Road, just four-tenths of a mile east of KY 473.
Ballard County officials said the roadway is a popular route for travelers.
"Bondurant Road provides a cut-through between KY 473 and Buchanan Lane,” said Ballard County Judge-Executive Todd Cooper. “It gets a lot of farm traffic and even quite a bit of commuter traffic. It’s fairly heavily traveled for a gravel road. We appreciate this critical financial assistance from the transportation cabinet and the emergency fund.”
KYTC said the Ballard County Fiscal Court is responsible for all phases of the repair work. A check will be issued directly to the county.
