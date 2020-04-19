13-year-old gets surprise birthday parade.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Kendall Burger of Jackson turned 13 years old yesterday and was surprised by family, friends, coaches and teachers with a parade.
The Fruitland Fire Department also made an appearance.
People clapped, cheered and yelled Happy Birthday to her.
Some even made signs for her and honked their horns as they passed by.
There were more than a hundred people lined up.
The parade was a substitute to a real party due to the social distancing orders put in place because of COVID-19 spreading throughout the nation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.