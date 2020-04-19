1st case of COVID-19 in White Co.

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department was notified on Sunday, April 19 of a White County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual, a toddler, is at home in isolation and is doing well.
This is the first confirmed positive of COVID-19 in White County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, the local healthcare provider and the individual’s family have all been notified.
Public health officials are conducting an investigation of this case.
