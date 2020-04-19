Portageville Police authorized to enforce new stay-at-home order

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Portageville Police have been authorized to enforce the new stay-at-home order.
Those caught breaking the order will be fined up to $500 and/or 90 days in jail.
The new order starts April 20th, and will continue through May 3, 2020.
Residents are to stay at home.
Residents will be able to leave their homes for work or essential activities.
People who are experiencing domestic violence are permitted and urged to leave their homes and find an alternative place to stay.
Those with out homes are exempt from the order.
Emergency personnel, like 911 operators, police, firefighters, healthcare workers are exempt when working. Schools and services providing food are exempt, as long as it is delivery, pick-up or take-away only.
Any intentional gatherings outside of the home are banned.
All nonessential business has been ordered to stop except:
- Business that can be conducted with point of sale transactions via telephone or internet and deliver product by pick up or delivery.
- Business activities consisting of employees or contractors working from home.
- Athletic clubs if they follow the CDC guidelines limiting the number of people, including employees, to 10 or less and follow proper social distancing requirements.
