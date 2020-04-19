1 new COVID-19 case in Jackson Co., 5 total deaths

1 new COVID-19 case in Jackson Co., 5 total deaths
The Plainview- Hale County Public Health Authority has issued a notice and advised local residents to wear cloth face masks in public. (Source: City of Plainview)
By Jessica Ladd | April 19, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 1:30 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Jackson County Health Department announced one new case of COVID-19 on April 19.

The individual, a women in her 20s, is in isolation.

She acquired the disease through community spread.

The health department is also reporting the death of a man in his 80s.

He was previously confirmed to have the virus.

To date, there have been 43 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including five deaths.

Twenty of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.