1 new COVID-19 case in Jackson Co., 5 total deaths

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Jackson County Health Department announced one new case of COVID-19 on April 19.
The individual, a women in her 20s, is in isolation.
She acquired the disease through community spread.
The health department is also reporting the death of a man in his 80s.
He was previously confirmed to have the virus.
To date, there have been 43 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including five deaths.
Twenty of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.
