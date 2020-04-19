19 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, Ill.

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) -According to a post on their Facebook page, the Jefferson County Health Department is reporting 19 additional positive cases of COVID-19.
• 1 Male in his 60s in isolation at a local hospital.
• 1 Female in her 40s in isolation at home.
The following case are all related to one long term care facility in the county:
• 1 Male in his 20s in isolation at home
• 1 Female in her 40s in isolation at home
• 1 Female in her 30s in isolation at home
• 1 Female in her 60s in isolation at home
• 7 females and 6 males ages ranging from their 70s to 90s in isolation at a local long term care facility
The Health Department has been working with this facility for several days as they have tested residents after one was hospitalized earlier in the week and tested positive in the hospital.
Employees that had close contact with the first case and those that began showing any symptoms are also being tested as part of this process.
The facility has notified all families of the residents that are there as well as all employees.
To date there have been 32 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County and two deaths.
