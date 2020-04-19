Man arrested for property damage in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police have arrested Nickolas Furlow, 25 year-old, of Christopher, Ill., for breaking businesses windows.
Early Sunday morning, police went to the 400 block of W. Jackson Street due to reports of damaged vehicles.
During the investigation, other officers in the area heard the sounds of glass breaking.
They found several windows broken out of a business in the 200 block of East Main Street, then they heard glass breaking across the street and went to investigate.
Officers discovered Furlow breaking windows at a second business.
Furlow attempted to flee on foot and after a brief foot pursuit, officers captured him and took him into custody without further incident.
The investigation showed that Furlow was responsible for all of the property damage at all of the locations.
Furlow has been charged with multiple counts of felony Criminal Damage to Property.
