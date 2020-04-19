Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Nurses' program shortened as Missouri coronavirus cases rise
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A hospital system and Saint Louis University are trying to make it easier for retired nurses to return to caring for patients during the coronavirus pandemic. The move by the university and the SSM Health system comes as the number of confirmed cases and COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise in Missouri. St. Louis Public Radio reports the nursing schools for Saint Louis University and the SSM system have shortened a joint program for returning nurses to patient care from four weeks to two weeks. According to Johns Hopkins University data, COVID-19-related deaths in Missouri rose Saturday to 185 and confirmed cases increased to 5,772.
HEALTH CARE SHARING MINISTRY-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Christian health care ministry was deceptive
NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — A class action lawsuit alleges that a Christian health care sharing ministry sold unfair and deceptive health plans to Missouri residents and failed to provide them with coverage. KCUR-FM reports the federal lawsuit against Aliera Companies and Trinity Healthshare comes as millions of people who are unable to afford private insurance are attracted to the low prices offered by health care sharing ministries. Aliera says its marketing materials make clear that their programs are not health insurance.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
More than 400 new coronavirus cases reported in Missouri
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri jumped by more than 400 Friday, the biggest one-day increase since the first case was reported last month. Sixteen more people have died. Data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering shows 418 newly confirmed cases, bringing the total to 5,560. The number of deaths rose to 170, up from 154 on Thursday. The latest figures come a day after Gov. Mike Parson extended his statewide stay-at-home order through May 3. In just the past week, the number of deaths in Missouri has increased by 78, and 1,936 new cases have been confirmed.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABSENTEE VOTING
Lawsuit: Let Missourians vote absentee during virus crisis
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by civil rights groups seeks to allow all Missourians to vote absentee in upcoming elections to help reduce the risk of catching or spreading the coronavirus. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters and several residents. It claims that requiring voters to appear at a traditional polling places during the pandemic puts their lives at risk. Missouri law allows absentee voting, but only for people with certain reasons, such as illness or travel on Election Day.
BODY FOUND-MISSOURI POND
Police identify man whose body was found in Missouri pond
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in a mid-Missouri pond last week as a St. Charles man who had been missing since late December. Television station KOMU reports that Miller County authorities say it was 58-year-old Dallas Murphy whose body was found April 10 floating in a pond on a property in Miller County. Investigators believe Murphy, who had recently been released from a hospital when he disappeared, suffered a medical emergency as he was driving and crashed into the pond. The Boone County Medical Examiner’s office conducted the autopsy that identified Murphy.
FIRE DEATH-ARRESTS
2 men arrested in southern Missouri death of woman
EMINENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in southern Missouri say two men have been arrested in the death of a woman whose body was found inside a burned-down home earlier this month. Station KYTV reports that 30-year-old Stanley Kenaga was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and burglary in the death of 77-year-old Barbara Lynn. The Shannon County Sheriff’s Office says another man also has been arrested in the case and is expected to face similar charges. Officials found Lynn’s body inside a burned-out Birch Tree home on April 2. Authorities determined Lynn’s death was suspicious and began an intense investigation.
TEENAGE GIRL KILLED
St. Louis police identify teenage girl found fatally shot
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have now identified a teenage girl who was found shot to death earlier this week. Police on Friday said the victim was 18-year-old Carieal J. Doss. She was killed Tuesday night. Police originally estimated she was between ages 14 and 16. Authorities had released a photo of her Nike tennis shoes, covered with green paint and designs, in an effort to identify her. No arrests have been made and police have not disclosed a possible motive in the shooting.
TOW-TRUCK DRIVER-SHOOTING
Police: Kansas City tow-truck operator shot fleeing driver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a Kansas City tow truck driver has been arrested, accused of chasing down and shooting a man whose vehicle he had been trying to tow. The Kansas City Star had previously described the Tuesday night incident as a rolling gun battle between two tow truck drivers. But the newspaper reports police determined the shooting occurred after the victim spotted two tow trucks preparing to tow his vehicle, jumped into the driver's seat and drove off. Investigators say 42-year-old Prentiss Burks followed in his tow truck, opening fire on the fleeing vehicle and shooting the man twice in the legs. Burks has been charged with second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and a weapons count.