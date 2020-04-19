Heartland church and TX Roadhouse feed 500 people for free

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Relevant Church in Paducah was packed with drivers waiting in line for a delicious free meal.
The church partnered with Texas Roadhouse which provided 500 meals and drinks.
Some volunteers directed the flow of traffic while others handed out the food to the motorists at their vehicles.
One volunteer said it's important to help people, especially when COVID-19 has impacted so many.
"Just in the season that we're in, there's a lot of people hurting," Kelli Cates said. "Especially in our community, there's a lot of people laid off. We as a church, we love to look for opportunities to serve people and to be kind of the hands and the feet of Jesus and to just love on them. So, with everything going on, this was the perfect opportunity for us to do that."
Student pastor of the church said when he sees all the people being fed, it reminded him of what Jesus did when he fed 5,000 people.
"We're feeding 500 which isn't quite 5,000 but to just get to see the joy that they have just kind of gives me a glimpse of what Jesus saw back when he fed the 5,000," Jace Hargrove said. "That's just what I see when I see the love and the smiles on these people's faces and to know that they're happy and they're being fed, that brings me joy."
As the line of cars exited the premises, there was another area of volunteers where people could pull over and ask for prayers for anything they felt they wanted to share.
