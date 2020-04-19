Graves Co. COVID-19 update; 62 confirmed cases so far

By Jessica Ladd | April 19, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 3:04 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -The Graves County Health Department announced 12 new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Graves County.

The cases are as follows:

  • 4 women in their 90s have tested positive for COVID-19. Three are in isolation at home. One is in isolation in the hospital.
  • 5 women in their 80s have tested positive for COVID-19. Four are in isolation at home. One is in isolation in the hospital
  • 1 woman in her 60s has tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
  • 1 woman in her 30s tested positive for the virus. She is in isolation at home.
  • 1 resident in her upper teens tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home

So far, there have been 62 confirmed cases in Graves County.

