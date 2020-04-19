First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

After a dry Saturday, Sunday will feature more clouds and a period or two of rain. The first round of rainfall will be this morning….moving in from west to east. Then it looks like we’ll get a break for much of the day, before a few more showers develop this afternoon and evening. Latest indications are that any rain later today will be spotty and will affect mainly southern counties. In between, during the late morning and early afternoon we should be mainly dry and some sunshine is possible through the clouds. Highs today will depend on sunshine but should sneak into the low 60s for much of the region. Any evening rain should push well off to the southeast overnight, leading to a dry, cool Monday morning.
The week ahead will get off to a mild and mainly dry start Monday and Tuesday. The second half of the week, however, will feature two active periods. The first looks to move in late Wednesday into Thursday with rain and maybe a bit of thunder. Then after a break late Thursday into Friday, a stronger storm with a deep upper low is on track for Friday night into Saturday. This could bring some thunderstorms and heavier rain….though timing details will likely change with time. Overall, temperatures during the upcoming week will be closer to average for a change, with highs mainly in the 60s to near 70 and lows mainly in the 40s and low 50s.
