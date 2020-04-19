First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

After a dry Saturday, Sunday will feature more clouds and a period or two of rain. The first round of rainfall will be this morning….moving in from west to east. Then it looks like we’ll get a break for much of the day, before a few more showers develop this afternoon and evening. Latest indications are that any rain later today will be spotty and will affect mainly southern counties. In between, during the late morning and early afternoon we should be mainly dry and some sunshine is possible through the clouds. Highs today will depend on sunshine but should sneak into the low 60s for much of the region. Any evening rain should push well off to the southeast overnight, leading to a dry, cool Monday morning.