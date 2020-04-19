First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a slightly dreary Sunday, things are looking nicer for the next couple of days, with a little fine print for Monday evening. Light rain lingering in our southern counties this evening should push off to the southeast over the next few hours as drier air blows in from the northwest behind a weak cold front. By daybreak tomorrow morning it should be mainly clear and chilly, with daybreak temps ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s. Monday is looking like a pretty nice day, with partly cloudy skies and warmer temps. The potential fly in the ointment is a weak weather system that will move in from the northwest late in the day with a few showers and possible thunderstorms. In fact much of the region is in a ‘marginal’ risk of severe for Monday because of this system….with hail and gusty winds being the greatest risk. Instability and shear will be only moderate, however, so widespread severe is not likely.