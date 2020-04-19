5,667 cases of COVID-19, 176 deaths in Mo.

File photo. (Source: The Associated Press)
By Ashley Smith | April 19, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 3:49 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On April 19 at 2 p.m. the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 5,667 positive cases of COVID-19.

Over 140 of those cases are in Southeast Missouri.

The Mississippi County Health Dept. reports 3 employees of Southeast Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cape Girardeau County remains at 35 cases.

Scott County reported their first COVID-19 death on Friday.

Dunklin County is reported its second COVID-19 related death on Saturday.

Iron County reported its second case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

So far, 176 people have died for the virus in the state.

