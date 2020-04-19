Bi-County Heath announces 3 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | April 19, 2020

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of three new positive COVID-19 cases in Williamson county.

The three new cases of COVID-19 include the following:

  • A male in his teens from Williamson county, likely acquired through the correctional facility setting. He is home in isolation.
  • A male in his 20’s from Williamson county, likely acquired through community spread. He is home in isolation.
  • A female in her 50’s from Williamson county, likely acquired through community spread. She is also at home in isolation.

To date, there have been a total of 16 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 6 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 6 have recovered in Williamson county and 2 have recovered in Franklin county.

