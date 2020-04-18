15 year-old and 41 year-old man charged for Advance murder

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - Joshua R. Herron, 41, of Advance and a 15 year-old have been charged for a murder in Advance that took place on January 28, 2020.
Herron was charged back in January for tampering with physical evidence.
According to Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner, on Tuesday, January 28, at 4:27 a.m., they received a call about a residential alarm at a home in the 600 block of Duckett Street in Advance.
When the officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Robert L. Harwood dead on the living room floor.
On April 17, 2020, Herron’s charges were amended from tampering with physical evidence to three counts of murder second degree, one count of robbery in the first degree and one count of burglary in the first degree.
On January 28, a teen was arrested and placed into the Stoddard County Juvenile Detention Center, pertaining to the crime.
On April 17, 2020, the 15 year-old, Evan D. Schrader, of Benton, was certified as an adult.
Schrader was charged with four counts of murder second degree, one count of robbery in the first degree and one count of burglary in the first degree.
