Westside to hold drive-in celebration May 1

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area school district will be having a unique celebration ceremony early next month.
According to a post on the Westside School District Facebook page, the district will be having a senior drive-in celebration May 1.
The district is asking seniors to wear their cap and gown, bring their family and arrive at the high school between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
In addition to a senior video, the ceremony will have the Grahammys Awards and a slideshow showing future plans.
