Southeast announces unique COVID-19 testing regimes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -SoutheastHEALTH announced its laboratory in Cape has been verified to perform COVID-19 rapid result molecular and serology testing.
This type of testing will lower the risk of transmission to others by offering a faster turnaround time, quicker clinical response and a reduced quarantine time.
Southeast’s laboratory team worked closely with three national testing companies to bring these capabilities to the hospital.
These advanced options will allow in-house COVID-19 processing and the ability to enter these results directly into the patient’s ‘mySeHEALTH’ electronic medical record.
The most critical and highly suspicion tests will receive priority.
Result time will depend on volume.
However, most test results will be returned in a few hours and inpatient tests that are considered urgent can be returned within an hour.
“We are incredibly proud of the teamwork involved in making this happen so quickly. This will benefit our patients, health care workers and the general public. The health and safety of our patients and communities are of the utmost importance to Southeast,” said Ken Bateman, President and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH. “We hope the addition of more testing capabilities that expedite results will calm worries and jumpstart this community’s economic engine again.”
All completed test results will be sent to the state for COVID-19 reporting purposes.
Southeast’s Laboratory is the first lab in the southeast region to obtain this advanced testing.
