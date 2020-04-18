Scott City church gives out 300 pizzas to help community

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City church helped people in their community by giving away 300 pizzas.
A man wanted to help his city through this uncertainty time with COVID-19 sweeping through the nation; this includes dozens of positive cases in Scott County.
Aaron Eades and Elite Pest Control helped donate the funds to buy 150 pizzas from Pizza Inn and 150 pizzas from Little Caesars to pass out to the residents of Scott City through First Baptist Church.
"I was just thinking of an opportunity to help people in need right now," Eades said. "I think when people come together in hard times, really great things can happen."
Eades actually got the idea from watching teachers and staff with the Scott City R-1 School District hand deliver food to their students everyday during the week since the school has been closed.
"That's what gave me the idea," Eades said. "When you can provide a meal for someone, it really relives a burden for that day and that's our goal tonight."
First Baptist Church Lead Pastor Jeremy Sells said that times are tough, they are there for the community they serve and that this pizza is a way to help them forget about trying to figure out one meal and enjoy the night.
"Especially we want to help those that are probably out of work right now," Sells said. Instead of spending some money on some groceries or going somewhere on their own, this is just one time a week to let them know that we are here but we also know that they are here."
Eades said his goal with this is that he hopes others will also pass it forward to someone that needs help as well.
