Non-essential businesses to use caution with social distancing upon reopening on May 4

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Governor of Missouri stated on Friday that he is extending the stay-at-home order until May 3.
On May 4, the state begins to launch the Show-Me Strong Recover Plan which focuses on expanding testing capacity, the expansion of reserves on PPE by opening public & private supply chains, monitoring and expanding healthcare facilities if necessary and improve predictions of potential outbreaks.
Governor Parson plans to reopen Missouri’s economy where non-essential businesses can open their doors again and start to transition back to normal operations.
Businesses we talked with said they are going to use caution when opening back up.
Some businesses such as local photographers will resume their normal businesses, with caution on the number of people per session. Other businesses will wait a little longer to open their doors while many businesses will welcome in visitors back in at the first opportunity.
Laurie Everett, Owner of Annie Laurie's is a businesses that currently has her doors closed.
Right now, she is selling things online and hopes to get more people inside to get more business after the stay-at-home order is lifted.
"It's tough to manage doing business in a new way and also tough working with a skeleton crew," Everett said. "So there's a lot of different dynamics that go into it just trying to keep everything straight and make sure I'm not missing anyone's messages. It's a lot to do but I'm happy to do it to keep afloat until we open again."
She said once they are able to open their doors on May 4, she wants to make sure social distancing is still being practiced.
"It's good that we have a really big store so we can allow people in and still have some method of social distancing," Everett said. "It's not a tight, tiny space. So people will be able to disperse. Hopefully we are not flooded at the door and if we are, I guess we will look into the numbers of allowing people in."
Everett hopes people will use common sense and continue to practice social distancing to help keep the spread of COVID-19 as minimal as possible.
"Well I don't think the virus is going anywhere right away so it is still a potential for people to be infected," Everett said. So we just have to be safe and if everyone gets on board then I think it will be safer for everyone."
Missouri’s “Stay-at-Home” order went into effect on Monday April 6. The order was originally set to be lifted on Friday, April 24.
Until the stay at home order is lifted, Parson stressed Missourians need to continue social distancing and to follow the state’s restrictions.
