1 new COVID-19 case in Jackson Co. Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Jackson County Health Department was notified in the past 24 hours of one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
The individual is a male in his sixties, who acquired the disease through local contact with a known or suspected case.
He has been isolated.
To date, there have been 42 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including four deaths.
Twenty of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.