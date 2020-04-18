1 new COVID-19 case in Jackson Co. Ill.

By Jessica Ladd | April 18, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 2:53 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Jackson County Health Department was notified in the past 24 hours of one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The individual is a male in his sixties, who acquired the disease through local contact with a known or suspected case.

He has been isolated.

To date, there have been 42 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including four deaths.

Twenty of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.

