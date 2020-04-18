Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas lags in COVID-19 testing, clouding state's reopening
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas ranks near the bottom among U.S. states for how many people it’s testing for the novel coronavirus. It also plans to start using 3D printers to manufacture its own swabs as it struggles to get the point that it’s doing enough testing before lifting a stay-at-home order. The struggles have continued with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly under increasing pressure from the Republican-controlled Legislature to lift restrictions hindering economic activity. But Kelly said Friday that testing people both with and without symptoms is key. Dr. Lee Norman, her top public health administrator, said the state might not be able to loosen restrictions until mid-May.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SPIRIT-AEROSYSTEMS
Spirit AeroSystems bringing back some furloughed workers
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A major aircraft parts supplier in Kansas is expected to bring about 2,100 furloughed workers back to work next week as Boeing prepares to resume production of its commercial airplanes. The Wichita Eagle reports that Spirit AeroSystems also is planning resume work for more than 1,700 other workers in Wichita over the next three weeks. Boeing said Thursday it will restart production of its commercial airplanes next week in the Seattle area after operations were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-CHURCHES-LAWSUIT
Federal court asked to block Kansas limit on church services
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge is considering whether to block enforcement of Gov. Laura Kelly’s order banning religious gatherings with more than 10 people to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. U.S. District Judge John Broomes said he would rule by Saturday or sooner on whether to grant a temporary restraining order after hearing arguments in a telephone conference call with the attorneys. The churches and their pastors filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Kelly, arguing that the directive violates their religious and free-speech rights, as well as their right to assembly.
KANSAS PRISONS
Kansas changes prison health providers amid ongoing concerns
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will soon have a new medical provider in state prisons. Officials announced Friday that they had signed a new contract for medical services amid mounting frustrations with its current provider. The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release that it awarded Centurion of Kansas LLC a contract that begins July 1. The announcement comes a week after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly criticized the health care provided by Tennessee-based Corizon Health. Kelly said she shared concerns expressed by inmates and staff about the level of care from Corizon.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TESTING-TROUBLES
No plan in sight: Test troubles cloud Trump recovery effort
WASHINGTON (AP) — The debate over testing is still going strong, even as the United States tries to move past the shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The country is struggling to test enough people for the coronavirus so officials can track and control the spread of the disease. That’s a crucial first step to reopening parts of the economy, as President Donald Trump is pushing to do by May 1. Trump’s plan hinges on a downward trajectory of positive tests. It’s been more than a month since he said “anybody who wants a test, can get a test.” Today, the reality on the ground is much different
BC-KS-HOUSE FIRE DEATH
Officials say woman dies in rural Kansas house fire
HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) — Officials say a woman has died in a rural northeastern Kansas house fire. Wichita station KSNW says the fire was reported around 3 a.m. Thursday in Brown County. A family member told the station that the 74-year-old woman and her husband initially escaped the fire, but that the woman went back inside to try to save a dog and did not survive. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it's investigating the cause of the fire, but noted that no foul play was suspected. Officials said the man who escaped the fire was hospitalized. Authorities have not released the victims' names.
BC-KS-VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-UNEMPLOYMENT
Jump in claims spurs Kansas to ask people to limit filings
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is asking jobless workers to limit when they file claims for unemployment benefits and has temporarily suspended a website function allowing people to check the status of their claims. The moves announced Thursday are a response to a surge in claims overwhelming the computer system for processing them The Department of Labor is asking people whose last names begin with A through M to file claims Sunday afternoons, Tuesdays and Thursdays and people whose last names begin with N through Z to file Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The state received nearly 31,000 initial claims last week and handled more than 75,000 ongoing claims.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas rehab worker showed up sick; 19 die at facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Seven more people have died of the coronavirus at a nursing and rehabilitation home in Kansas City, Kansas, taking the facility's toll to 19. The outbreak there is believed to have started with an infected worker. The Wyandotte County-Kansas City health department reported an increase of four deaths Thursday on top of three on Wednesday at the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation. A total of 116 residents and staff have tested positive, making it the state’s largest cluster. The number of confirmed cases in Kansas is 1,588, up by 94 from Wednesday. The number of deaths has increased by four to 80.