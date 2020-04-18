Iron County reports second case of COVID-19

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Health Department has confirmed its second positive case of COVID-19 in Iron County.
The resident is in isolation at home and doing well at this time.
The Iron County Health Department is actively investigating this case and has identified and contacted persons who may have come into contact with the resident while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
This resident is a close contact of a positive case and became symptomatic while in the required quarantine.
