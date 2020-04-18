Illinois Air National Guard supports COVID-19 alternate housing facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) -Approximately 20 Airmen from the three Illinois Air National Guard wings are establishing alternate housing facilities in Schaumburg, Springfield, and Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
The facilities, managed by the Illinois Department of Human Services, offer accommodations for individuals who are COVID-19 positive or awaiting test results and cannot quarantine in their homes due to the risk of exposing family or others.
Master Sgt. Richard Hembrough of Jacksonville, with the 183rd Air Wing based in Springfield, said his team would travel to their assigned alternate housing site and begin unloading supplies and working with the staff.
“We plan on working behind the scenes, providing logistical support and serving as runners for any needs the staff have. We do not expect any face-to-face contact with residents,” Hembrough said.
There are more than 650 Illinois National Guard Soldiers and Airmen currently on state active duty supporting the state’s COVID-19 response.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.