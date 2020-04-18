Graves County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

Graves County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death
The Graves County Health Department announced on 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Graves County on April 18.
By Jessica Ladd | April 18, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 2:38 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Graves County on April 18.

The cases are as follows:

  • 1 woman in her 90′s. She is in isolation at the hospital.
  • 2 women in their 60s. Both are in isolation at home.
  • 2 women in their 80s. Both are in isolation at home.
  • 3 women in their 90s. Two are in isolation at one. One has died.
  • 1 man in his 70s. He is in isolation at home.

There are now 50 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Graves County.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.