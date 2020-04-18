Graves County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Graves County on April 18.
The cases are as follows:
- 1 woman in her 90′s. She is in isolation at the hospital.
- 2 women in their 60s. Both are in isolation at home.
- 2 women in their 80s. Both are in isolation at home.
- 3 women in their 90s. Two are in isolation at one. One has died.
- 1 man in his 70s. He is in isolation at home.
There are now 50 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Graves County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.