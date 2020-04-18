First Alert: Sunshine today, rain chances tomorrow

(KFVS) -It was a cooler start for many areas of the Heartland this morning.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says Frost Advisories remain in effect for much of the region.
Overall today is looking to be a nice day, with light winds and mostly clear skies as a surface high moves over the region.
Our quiet, clear weather won’t last too long though.
Another weak system will move in from the west later tonight into Sunday.
Clouds will increase overnight (so not as cold) and a few showers are likely before daybreak.
Showers are likely on Sunday as well.
Rainfall looks to be scattered and not terribly heavy.
Some thunder is possible but there is no threat of severe weather at this time.
Next week we will finally see some milder temps.
Highs will reach the 60s and 70s.
There are a couple relatively weak systems that may bring some showers and thunderstorms.
The first of these will hit late Wednesday into Thursday…and the second from late Friday into Saturday.
Severe threat looks low for now.
