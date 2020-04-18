First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Clearing skies early this morning are allowing for surface air temps to fall quickly to near freezing in many areas. With light winds this will allow for scattered frost, or even a freeze, as discussed in yesterday’s forecast. Frost Advisories remain in effect for much of the region. Once the sun comes up it will end up as a pretty nice day, with light winds and mostly clear skies as a surface high moves over the region. Our quiet, clear weather won’t last too long, however, as another weak system will move in from the west later tonight into Sunday. Clouds will increase overnight (so not as cold) and a few showers are likely before daybreak. Showers are likely on Sunday, but rainfall looks to be scattered and not terribly heavy. Some thunder is indicated but no threat of severe.
The upcoming week will feature (finally) some milder temps….with highs in the 60s and 70s. There are a couple of relatively weak systems that may bring some showers and thunderstorms. The first of these is on track for late Wednesday into Thursday…and the second from late Friday into Saturday. Severe threat looks low for now, but will have to monitor.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.