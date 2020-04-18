First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Clearing skies early this morning are allowing for surface air temps to fall quickly to near freezing in many areas. With light winds this will allow for scattered frost, or even a freeze, as discussed in yesterday’s forecast. Frost Advisories remain in effect for much of the region. Once the sun comes up it will end up as a pretty nice day, with light winds and mostly clear skies as a surface high moves over the region. Our quiet, clear weather won’t last too long, however, as another weak system will move in from the west later tonight into Sunday. Clouds will increase overnight (so not as cold) and a few showers are likely before daybreak. Showers are likely on Sunday, but rainfall looks to be scattered and not terribly heavy. Some thunder is indicated but no threat of severe.