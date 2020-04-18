First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a sunny, cool Saturday…..clouds and scattered showers are set to return for late tonight into Sunday. A weak weather system will begin to spread clouds into the region overnight….with scattered showers and maybe a thundershower before daybreak tomorrow morning. After a bit of a lull during the day Sunday (maybe a bit of sunshine through the clouds) more scattered showers look to move in by Sunday evening into early Sunday night. There may be just enough instability for a rumble of thunder but severe weather is not expected, and rainfall looks fairly spotty.