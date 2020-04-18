First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a sunny, cool Saturday…..clouds and scattered showers are set to return for late tonight into Sunday. A weak weather system will begin to spread clouds into the region overnight….with scattered showers and maybe a thundershower before daybreak tomorrow morning. After a bit of a lull during the day Sunday (maybe a bit of sunshine through the clouds) more scattered showers look to move in by Sunday evening into early Sunday night. There may be just enough instability for a rumble of thunder but severe weather is not expected, and rainfall looks fairly spotty.
The week ahead will be warmer (closer to normal, anyway) with a dry start but an unsettled finish. Monday and Tuesday look dry and comfortable with dry westerly flow. But from Wednesday thru Saturday morning a couple of passing systems will bring showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Right now the severe threat looks fairly low, but will have to be watched…especially late Friday.
