Additional Fort Campbell soldiers deploy to aid COVID effort

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (KFVS) -The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell deployed another medical unit to aid in the ongoing COVID-19 relief effort.
About 70 Soldiers assigned to the 501st Medical Company are scheduled to provide support in Boston.
“The nation called, and the 501st Medical Company has answered,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “This remarkable team of medical professionals will increase Boston and the nation’s overall capability to fight COVID-19 in one of the most severely affected regions of the country. I’m confident they will make a difference, and everyone at Fort Campbell is incredibly proud of them.”
Fort Campbell previously deployed around 300 Soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center, who have been working at the Javits New York Medical Station since March 26, and approximately ten Soldiers from the Division Sustainment Brigade, who deployed April 14 to the northeast region.
