What you need to know April 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, April 17.
Scattered showers are pushing into the Heartland this morning.
A couple rumbles of thunder are possible with heavier showers, but no severe storms are expected.
For the most part, showers will range from light to moderate.
Winds will pick up as a cold front pushes through the area. Gusts could reach 30 mph.
High temperatures today will range from the mid 50s north to the upper 60s south.
As clouds clear out tonight, temps will drop back into the 30s.
A Frost Advisory is in place for some areas Saturday morning.
The rest of Saturday will be dry and sunny, but more showers push in Saturday night and Sunday.
- The Trump administration has issued new guidelines for states, individuals and employers on how to gradually revive activity and ease up on social distancing.
- Some who are behind on their child support may notice they won’t get the full amount they could’ve received in federal stimulus money.
- A group of 12 Missouri hospitals, including three Heartland centers, have filed a civil suit against manufacturers, distributors and retailers of opioid-based drugs.
- Governor Mike Parson announced he will extend Missouri’s Stay-at-Home order through May 3.
- Gov. Pritzker announced an expansion of Illinois’ recommended testing criteria to include all those who are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.
- A few Heartland high schools are honoring their spring senior athletes with a series of “Friday Night Lights.”
- Police hope you don’t fall for a text message scam involving COVID-19.
- “Keep your pants on when checking the mail.” With so many people working from home, police suggest some of us may be getting a bit too casual.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.