What you need to know April 17

What you need to know April 17
Ahead of a cold front, scattered showers will push through the Heartland. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | April 17, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT - Updated April 17 at 4:24 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, April 17.

First Alert Weather

Scattered showers are pushing into the Heartland this morning.

A couple rumbles of thunder are possible with heavier showers, but no severe storms are expected.

For the most part, showers will range from light to moderate.

Winds will pick up as a cold front pushes through the area. Gusts could reach 30 mph.

High temperatures today will range from the mid 50s north to the upper 60s south.

As clouds clear out tonight, temps will drop back into the 30s.

A Frost Advisory is in place for some areas Saturday morning.

The rest of Saturday will be dry and sunny, but more showers push in Saturday night and Sunday.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.