A Warmer Morning with Rain on the Way

Thick clouds and rain will start to move into our northern counties near sunrise today. There may be some embedded thunder as well but nothing looks to be severe. Rain will continue to move southeast in the Heartland during the afternoon and early evening hours. Showers will range from light to moderate with a slight chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Winds will start to pick up with this frontal system and may gust as high as 30 mph. High temperatures will have a broad range from the mid 50s north to the upper 60s south.