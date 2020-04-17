2 vehicles crash, 1 hits building in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash led to one vehicle hitting a building.
Police in Mayfield responded to the crash on Thursday, April 16 at the intersection of 8th Street and West Broadway.
They say a 58-year-old Mayfield woman was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima southbound on 8th Street when her vehicle collided with a 1993 Chevy Blazer driven by a 50-year-old Mayfield man.
According to police, the Blazer then left the road and hit a business in the 600 block of West Broadway. It damaged an exterior and interior wall of the building.
The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries. Police say the woman was not injured.
The Mayfield Police Department was assisted on scene by the Mayfield Fire Department, Burl’s Wrecker Service, Gibson’s Towing and members of the community.
