Truck crashes into home, parked truck

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Graves County , Kentucky man was arrested after crashing a pick-up truck into a home and into a parked truck on Thursday, April 16.
The crash happened at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Swan Rd. near Ky 381 and Lynnville, Ky.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua West, 19 of Lynnville, was driving a truck at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and drove through a yard.
The truck then hit the corner of a mobile home and hit a truck parked in the driveway.
The homeowners were at home when the crash happened.
One was sitting on a couch approximately 15 feet from the room that was hit by the truck.
The other homeowner was outside about 15 to 20 feet from the parked truck that was hit.
West was arrested after performing a field sobriety.
He was transported to a medical center to get checked out as a preliminary caution. When he was medically cleared, West was booked into the Graves County Jail.
West was charged with DUI first offense, reckless driving and wanton endangerment second degree.
