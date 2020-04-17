Teen arrested for stealing 2 cars; crashing 1

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 16 year-old has been arrested for stealing two cars and crashing one.
William G. Brewer of North 13th Street told police, on Wednesday April 15, about 7:30 a.m., that he started his 1993 Chevrolet Suburban to let it warm up in his driveway.
When he returned a few minutes later, he saw the car heading west on Cairo Road.
About 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, police were called to a single car crash at 1122 Mayfield Road.
The caller said a car had hit a utility pole and the driver ran away.
When police arrived, they found the stolen Suburban had run off the road and hit the utility pole. The car took major damage.
At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, Tolise Newman of Wheeler Street called police to report her 2007 Dodge stolen.
Newman said she had left her keys in the car while she unloaded groceries.
She stated her son came inside the house and told her a young, black male wearing an Adidas shirt or jacket and a black mask had jumped in the car and driven off.
Just after 9 p.m. that evening, Officer A.J. Parrish spotted the stolen Dodge on Ross Avenue.
The officer pulled the Dodge over.
The 16-year-old driving admitted he stole the car.
He told police he stole the Suburban from Brewer’s home and crashed it.
The youth was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with no operator’s license and two counts of felony theft
