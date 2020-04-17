Social media star Wellington the penguin is ‘All In Illinois’

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Chicago Shedd Aquarium is partnering with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to spread the message to stay home to families and children.
In a 60-second video, iconic aquatic resident at Shedd’s Aquarium, Wellingtion the penguin, and Gov. Pritzker highlight the importance of social distancing, proper hand washing and avoiding gatherings to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.
Wellington is known for his touring adventures of the aquarium and has starred in several viral social media videos.
Sea otters, sharks, garden eels and more star in the ‘All In Illinois’ campaign.
“Shedd Aquarium is proud to partner with the state of Illinois to support and promote the unifying message of ‘All in Illinois’,” said President and CEO Bridget C. Coughlin, Ph.D. “We sincerely hope the incredible connection and joy the aquatic world brings to millions of guests each year will also help to amplify this important message to millions more during this unprecedented time when we all must do our part to stay healthy and safe.”
The ‘All in Illinois’ social media initiative was launched by the governor on April 2.
It is supported by a series of public service announcements featuring famous Illinois natives, including Jane Lynch, Deon Cole, Jason Beghe, Jackie Joyner Kersee and Matt Walsh.
For more information on the All in Illinois initiative, click here.
