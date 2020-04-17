SIUC first state university to deliver key COVID-19 test substance

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A team at Southern Illinois University Carbondale delivered its first round of a key substance needed for COVID-19 tests.
The substance was delivered to health authorities in Springfield; and SIU was the first university in the state to do so.
On Tuesday, April 16, Andrew Wood, director of the School of Biological Sciences, hand-delivered the first 10,000 vials of Viral Transport Medium formulated at SIU to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
SIU researchers, along with several other state universities, are working on making up the shortfall of the substance.
VTM is a pH-buffered fluid with a specific formulation of salts, protein and other chemicals that maintains the genetic information of a virus until it can be tested.
The batch was manufactured by a team of microbiologists and several students the week before at SIU.
Scott Hamilton-Brehm, professor of microbiology and a leader of the effort, said the SIU team intends to keep up the pace of 10,000 vials per week.
