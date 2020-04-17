Singing midwife belts out ‘Lean on Me,’ salutes healthcare workers, community

‘Let’s find joy through all of this hardship and lean on each other to get through this’

Pittsburgh midwife sings 'Lean on Me' for healthcare workers and community
By Ed Payne | April 17, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT - Updated April 17 at 11:37 AM

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – Rachel Poerschke is lifting spirits in the middle of a pandemic with her salute to fellow healthcare workers and the community that’s supporting them.

The certified nurse midwife filled the lobby at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital with the soulful 1970s classic “Lean on Me.”

“If this makes anyone smile through this, then that’s an accomplishment today,” Poerschke said. “So, let’s find joy through all of this hardship and lean on each other to get through this.”

Certified Nurse Midwife Rachel Poerschke sings "Lean on Me" to health care workers and the community and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.
Certified Nurse Midwife Rachel Poerschke sings "Lean on Me" to health care workers and the community and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. (Source: UPMC)

Her serenade followed an outpouring of thanks from the Pittsburgh community for its healthcare workers and first responders called #LovefromPGH.

“The hospital has been getting tons of amazing donations – food, cards, you name it,” said Amy Charley with UPMC. “So, our staff lined the balconies with homemade signs of thanks.”

Poerschke added the soundtrack to their tribute.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.