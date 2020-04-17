Sikeston, Mo. restaurants helping the most vulnerable

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Restaurants in Sikeston are paying it forward during tough times to help some of the people who are most vulnerable to the virus.
Hector Lemus is the manager of La Ruleta in Sikeston.
“We were trying to think of way to be able to give back to the community...” he said.
He said the restaurant wants to lend a hand in the community, and donating meals to area seniors just made sense.
“Mainly the people that are impacted that are homebound, couldn’t get out, so we were thinking about our grandparents, so we were like we have to help out the elders,” Lemus said.
He said he and his employees teamed up with the nonprofit organization spread hope now to help them out.
“We’re doing this every Saturday. We have promised 25 meals every Saturday until this goes back to normal”
And Lemus said he put a on challenge on Facebook hoping other restaurants would do same.
“We kind of like planted the seed, ok, like, I challenge other people to help and give out to the elders,” Lemus said.
Tom Zorbas is the owner of the Grecian Steak House just four minutes up the street.
“I saw that on Facebook or somewhere and I said, ‘well, this is a great idea,’” he said.
He said he couldn’t wait to help out as well.
“We donated 50 meals two Saturdays ago,” Zorbas said.
He said it hasn’t been easy for his business right now.
"We’re like 75 percent off in sales, " he mentioned.
But Zorbas said it’s worth every penny to give back.
“If this continues on in a couple of weeks, I’ll probably do it again myself.”
