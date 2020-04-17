Shawnee College 3D prints PPE for local health care workers

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College(SCC) is using 3D printing technology to help with the PPE shortage.
College Educational Technology Specialist, Rob Lucas, is leading a team of college volunteers who will use their 3D printers for PPE equipment.
The equipment will be donated to local health care facilities.
SCC staff made the first delivery to Rural Health in Anna, Illinois, on April 17.
Rural Health intends to distribute the items to their teams throughout the region.
Shawnee College’s Communications Director, Rob Betts, said, “We are grateful to have an opportunity to meet the needs of our local healthcare workers. Our college offers both allied health and nursing programs, which means that many of these healthcare workers on the front-lines are part of our Shawnee College Family. It is also good for us to see this 3D printing equipment meant for training students to be utilized in such a practical application for our community.”
The college intends to continue making PPE during the COVID-19 crisis for distribution to additional local healthcare facilities, including local ambulance services, area hospitals, and local long-term care facilities.
